Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
MLB
D-backs at Reds 9:30 a.m. BSAZ
Dodgers at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB
Rockies at Giants (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB
Nationals at Marlins 3:30 p.m. MLB
Red Sox at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB
NHL
Lightning at Rangers, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Czech Republic at Portugal 11:30 a.m. FS1
Softball
Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
People are also reading…
Track and field
NCAA women’s championships 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
D-backs at Reds 9:30 a.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)