agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

MLB

D-backs at Reds 9:30 a.m. BSAZ

Dodgers at White Sox 11 a.m. MLB

Rockies at Giants (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Nationals at Marlins 3:30 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Angels 6:30 p.m. MLB

NHL

Lightning at Rangers, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Czech Republic at Portugal 11:30 a.m. FS1

Softball

Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Track and field

NCAA women’s championships 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Reds 9:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

