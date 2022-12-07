 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Rutgers at Ohio State 5 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa State at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1

Michigan at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN

Colorado State at Colorado 7 pm. ESPN2

Jacksonville State at Utah 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's NCAA

Maryland at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN

Kansas at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

NCAA Home Depot Awards 5 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf

NBA

Clippers at Heat 5:30 p.m. NBA

Nuggets at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA

NFL

Raiders at Rams 6:15 p.m. APV

Volleyball, women's NCAA Tournament

Oregon vs. Nebraska 9 a.m. ESPNU

Ohio State vs. Minnesota 10 a.m. ESPN2

Baylor at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPNU

Marquette at Texas Noon ESPN2

Florida vs. Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky vs. San Diego 6 p.m. ESPNU

Houston at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, women's NCAA

Kansas at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM

NFL

Raiders at Rams 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

