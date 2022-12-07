Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Rutgers at Ohio State 5 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa State at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1
Michigan at Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN
Colorado State at Colorado 7 pm. ESPN2
Jacksonville State at Utah 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's NCAA
Maryland at Purdue 4:30 p.m. BTN
Kansas at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Football
NCAA Home Depot Awards 5 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf
People are also reading…
NBA
Clippers at Heat 5:30 p.m. NBA
Nuggets at Trail Blazers 8 p.m. NBA
NFL
Raiders at Rams 6:15 p.m. APV
Volleyball, women's NCAA Tournament
Oregon vs. Nebraska 9 a.m. ESPNU
Ohio State vs. Minnesota 10 a.m. ESPN2
Baylor at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPNU
Marquette at Texas Noon ESPN2
Florida vs. Pittsburgh 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Wisconsin 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Kentucky vs. San Diego 6 p.m. ESPNU
Houston at Stanford 8 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, women's NCAA
Kansas at Arizona 6 p.m. 1400-AM
NFL
Raiders at Rams 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)