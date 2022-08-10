 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Kentucky vs. Monterrey Tech 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur, round of 16 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Juniors: Czechia vs. Finland 11 a.m. NHL

Juniors: Canada vs. Slovakia 3 p.m. NHL

Juniors: United States vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. NHL

Little League

Midwest: North Dakota vs. TBD 8 a.m. ESPN

Mid-Atlantic: Washington D.C. vs. Pennsylvania 10 a.m. ESPN

Mountain: Montana vs. Nevada Noon ESPN

New England: Maine vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN

Northwest: Washington vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Guardians-Tigers or Marlins-Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

Pirates at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Cubs at Reds 4 p.m. Ch 11

Soccer, women's

U-20: United States vs. Ghana 9:50 a.m. FS2

U-20: France vs. Nigeria 3:55 p.m. FS1

U-20: Canada vs. South Korea 6:50 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Sky at Aces 7 p.m. NBA

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

Pirates at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

