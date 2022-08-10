Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Kentucky vs. Monterrey Tech 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
U.S. Women’s Amateur, round of 16 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Juniors: Czechia vs. Finland 11 a.m. NHL
Juniors: Canada vs. Slovakia 3 p.m. NHL
Juniors: United States vs. Switzerland 7 p.m. NHL
Little League
Midwest: North Dakota vs. TBD 8 a.m. ESPN
Mid-Atlantic: Washington D.C. vs. Pennsylvania 10 a.m. ESPN
Mountain: Montana vs. Nevada Noon ESPN
New England: Maine vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN
Northwest: Washington vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Guardians-Tigers or Marlins-Phillies 10 a.m. MLB
Pirates at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Cubs at Reds 4 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, women's
U-20: United States vs. Ghana 9:50 a.m. FS2
U-20: France vs. Nigeria 3:55 p.m. FS1
U-20: Canada vs. South Korea 6:50 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Sky at Aces 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
Pirates at D-backs 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)