Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Bethune-Cookman at NC State 4:30 p.m. BSAZ

Texas at Seton Hall 4:30 p.m. FS1

Purdue at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN

Monmouth at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1

Iowa at Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPN2

Grand Canyon at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A

Basketball, women's

UConn at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2

DePaul at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Michigan at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN

Football

College Football Awards 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Jazz at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA

NFL

Steelers at Vikings 6:20 p.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Vikings 6:20 p.m. NFL

Volleyball, women's

Sweet 16: Purdue vs. BYU 9 a.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: Florida at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: Baylor vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: UCLA at Wisconsin 3 p.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: Washington at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Sweet 16: Nebraska vs. Illinois 7:30 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, women's

North Dakota State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

