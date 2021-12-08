Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Bethune-Cookman at NC State 4:30 p.m. BSAZ
Texas at Seton Hall 4:30 p.m. FS1
Purdue at Rutgers 5 p.m. BTN
Monmouth at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. FS1
Iowa at Iowa State 7 p.m. ESPN2
Grand Canyon at Arizona State 7:30 p.m. Pac-12A
Basketball, women's
UConn at Georgia Tech 5 p.m. ESPN2
DePaul at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Michigan at Wisconsin 7 p.m. BTN
Football
College Football Awards 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Jazz at 76ers 5 p.m. NBA
NFL
Steelers at Vikings 6:20 p.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Vikings 6:20 p.m. NFL
Volleyball, women's
Sweet 16: Purdue vs. BYU 9 a.m. ESPNU
Sweet 16: Florida at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPNU
Sweet 16: Baylor vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. ESPNU
Sweet 16: UCLA at Wisconsin 3 p.m. ESPNU
Sweet 16: Washington at Texas 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Sweet 16: Nebraska vs. Illinois 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, women's
North Dakota State at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)