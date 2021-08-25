 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Curtis Cup, second round 11:30 p.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

United States at Canada 3 p.m. NHL

Little League World Series

Michigan vs. Texas Noon ESPN

Ohio vs. California 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Angels-Orioles (10 a.m.) or Reds-Brewers (11 a.m.) MLB

White Sox at Blue Jays (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Phillies 4 p.m. BSAZ

Dodgers-Padres or Yankees-A’s 6 p.m. MLB

Soccer, women's

Iowa State at Iowa 4 p.m. BTN

North Carolina at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

Cal State Northridge at Stanford 7 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA

Aces at Dream 4 p.m. NBA

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend — JIP: joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

