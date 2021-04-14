Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Phillies-Mets or Marlins-Braves 9 a.m. MLB
Indians-White Sox or Red Sox-Twins (JIP) Noon MLB
D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. BSAZ
Blue Jays at Royals 5 p.m. MLB
Rockies-Dodgers or Tigers-Athletics 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
Bucks at Hawks 4:30 p.m. TNT
Kings at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Celtics at Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball
Auburn at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at LSU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
NHL
Panthers at Lightning 4 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s CONCACAF: Real Estelí at Columbus 5 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF: Atl. Pantoja at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Iowa at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN
WNBA Draft 4 p.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. 1490-AM
Hockey
Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM
*1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)