Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Phillies-Mets or Marlins-Braves 9 a.m. MLB

Indians-White Sox or Red Sox-Twins (JIP) Noon MLB

D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. BSAZ

Blue Jays at Royals 5 p.m. MLB

Rockies-Dodgers or Tigers-Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Bucks at Hawks 4:30 p.m. TNT

Kings at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Celtics at Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball

Auburn at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at LSU 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

NHL

Panthers at Lightning 4 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s CONCACAF: Real Estelí at Columbus 5 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF: Atl. Pantoja at Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Iowa at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers 4:30 p.m. BTN

WNBA Draft 4 p.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Nationals 4 p.m. 1490-AM

Hockey

Tucson at Henderson 7 p.m. 1450-AM

*1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

