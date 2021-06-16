 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Golf;LPGA Tour, first round;7:30 a.m.;Golf

;PGA Tour, first round;9:30 a.m.;Golf

;PGA Tour, first round;4 p.m.;Ch 4

MLB;Orioles at Indians;10 a.m.;MLB

;D-backs at Giants;12:30 p.m.;BSAZ

;Yankees-Jays or Cardinals-Braves;4 p.m.;MLB

NBA;Nets at Bucks, Game 6;5:40 p.m.;ESPN

NHL;Lightning at Islanders, Game 3;5 p.m.;USA

Soccer (M);Ukraine vs. North Macedonia;5:30 a.m.;ESPN

;Belgium at Denmark;8:30 a.m.;ESPN

;Austria at Netherlands;11:30 a.m.;ESPN

;Colombia vs. Venezuela;2 p.m.;FS1

;Peru at Brazil;5 p.m.;FS1

Swimming;U.S. Olympic Trials, finals;5 p.m.;NBCS

;U.S. Olympic Trials, finals;7 p.m.;Ch 4

WNBA;Lynx at Wings;5 p.m.;CBSS

;Liberty at Aces;7 p.m.;CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk;“Spears and Ali”;3 p.m.;1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

