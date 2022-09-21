 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

West Virginia at Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Chattanooga at Illinois 5:30 p.m. BTN

Golf

Presidents Cup, Day 1 10 a.m. Golf

MLB

Twins at Royals 11 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at Padres (JIP) 2 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. Ch 11

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Steelers at Browns 5:15 p.m. APV

Soccer, men's

Belarus at Kazakhstan 7 a.m. FS2

Moldova at Latvia 8:50 a.m. FS2

Wales at Belgium 11:30 a.m. FS1

Netherlands at Poland (T) 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Wisconsin at Purdue 2 p.m. ESPNU

Rutgers at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN

St. John’s at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2

Auburn at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's NCAA

USC at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Steelers at Browns 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

