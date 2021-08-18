 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football

CFL: Edmonton at British Columbia 7 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

Little League World Series

Connecticut vs. Hawaii 10 a.m. ESPN

Ohio vs. Tennessee Noon ESPN

New Jersey vs. Nebraska 2 p.m. ESPN

California vs. New England 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB

A’s-White Sox or Astros-Royals 11 a.m. MLB

Phillies at D-backs 12:40 p.m. BSAZ

Twins-Yankees or Marlins-Reds 4 p.m. MLB

Mets at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Patriots at Eagles 4:30 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men's

Deporitvo vs. Comunicaciones 7 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Chicago at Louisville (T) 8 p.m. CBSS

WNBA

Lynx at Sun 4 p.m. NBA

Dream at Sparks 7:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB Futures: All in with the San Francisco Giants

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News