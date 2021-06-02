Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/radio best bets
TV THURSDAY
Football TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas 4 p.m. FS1
Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics U.S. Championships, Day 1 (T) 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Hockey United States vs. Slovakia 6 a.m. NHL
Finland vs. Czech Republic 10 a.m. NHL
MLB Rays-Yankees or Nationals-Braves 10 a.m. MLB
Rangers at Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Reds-Cardinals or Tigers-White Sox 5 p.m. MLB
Cubs at Giants (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB
NBA Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 6 5 p.m. TNT
Suns at Lakers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. BSAZ
Suns at Lakers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. TNT
NHL Bruins at Islanders, Game 3 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Hurricanes at Lightning, Game 3 5 p.m. USA
Soccer (M) U-21: Spain vs. Portugal 8:50 a.m. ESPNU
U-21: Netherlands vs. Germany 11:50 a.m. ESPNU
Honduras at United States 4:30 p.m. CBSS
Softball James Madison vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN
Georgia vs. Oklahoma State 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Arizona vs. Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
Florida State vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis French Open, second round 3 a.m. TEN
French Open, second round Noon TEN
French Open, third round (Fri.) 2 a.m. TEN
WNBA Sky at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO THURSDAY
NCAA softball; Arizona vs. Alabama; 4 p.m.; 1290-AM*
NBA Suns at Lakers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress. (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)