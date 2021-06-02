 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football TSL: Conquerors vs. Alphas 4 p.m. FS1

Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics U.S. Championships, Day 1 (T) 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Hockey United States vs. Slovakia 6 a.m. NHL

Finland vs. Czech Republic 10 a.m. NHL

MLB Rays-Yankees or Nationals-Braves 10 a.m. MLB

Rangers at Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Brewers 4:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Reds-Cardinals or Tigers-White Sox 5 p.m. MLB

Cubs at Giants (JIP) 8 p.m. MLB

NBA Nuggets at Trail Blazers, Game 6 5 p.m. TNT

Suns at Lakers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. BSAZ

Suns at Lakers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Bruins at Islanders, Game 3 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Hurricanes at Lightning, Game 3 5 p.m. USA

Soccer (M) U-21: Spain vs. Portugal 8:50 a.m. ESPNU

U-21: Netherlands vs. Germany 11:50 a.m. ESPNU

Honduras at United States 4:30 p.m. CBSS

Softball James Madison vs. Oklahoma 9 a.m. ESPN

Georgia vs. Oklahoma State 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Arizona vs. Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN

Florida State vs. UCLA 6:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis French Open, second round 3 a.m. TEN

French Open, second round Noon TEN

French Open, third round (Fri.) 2 a.m. TEN

WNBA Sky at Mercury 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

NCAA softball; Arizona vs. Alabama; 4 p.m.; 1290-AM*

NBA Suns at Lakers, Game 6 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk “Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress. (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

