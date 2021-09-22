 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football

Marshall at Appalachian State 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Alcorn State at Ark.-Pine Bluff 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

Ryder Cup, opening ceremony 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

White Sox at Indians, Game 1 10 a.m. MLB

Braves at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Giants at Padres (JIP) 1 p.m. MLB

Pirates-Phillies or Nationals-Reds 4 p.m. MLB

Astros at Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NFL

Panthers at Texans 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, women's

Michigan at Rutgers 3 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

Iowa at Indiana 5 p.m. BTN

Volleyball

Arizona at Arizona State 6 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA

Wings at Sky, first round 5 p.m. ESPN2

Liberty at Suns, first round 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Panthers at Texans 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

