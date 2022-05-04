Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball, NCAA
Tennessee at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
European Tour, first round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
Lacrosse, NCAA
Pac-12 women’s semifinal 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Pac-12 women’s semifinal 7 p.m. Pac-12N
MLB
Angels-Red Sox or Reds-Brewers 10:30 a.m. MLB
Mets-Phillies or Jays-Guardians 3:30 p.m. MLB
Cards-Giants or Rays-Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB
NHL Playoffs
Penguins at Rangers, Game 2 4 p.m. TNT
Capitals at Panthers, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS
People are also reading…
Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT
Stars at Flames, Game 2 7 p.m. TBS
Softball, NCAA
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)