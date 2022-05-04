 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Tennessee at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

European Tour, first round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

Lacrosse, NCAA

Pac-12 women’s semifinal 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Pac-12 women’s semifinal 7 p.m. Pac-12N

MLB

Angels-Red Sox or Reds-Brewers 10:30 a.m. MLB

Mets-Phillies or Jays-Guardians 3:30 p.m. MLB

Cards-Giants or Rays-Mariners 6:30 p.m. MLB

NHL Playoffs

Penguins at Rangers, Game 2 4 p.m. TNT

Capitals at Panthers, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS

Predators at Avalanche, Game 2 6:30 p.m. TNT

Stars at Flames, Game 2 7 p.m. TBS

Softball, NCAA

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

