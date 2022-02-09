 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

William & Mary at Towson 3 p.m. CBSS

Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner 3 p.m. ESPNU

Southern Miss at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS

Iowa at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2

SC-Upstate at Longwood 5 p.m. ESPNU

San Diego State at Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. BSAZ

Pacific at Gonzaga 7 p.m. CBSS

Purdue at Michigan 7 p.m. ESPN

Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. FS1

Pepperdine at San Francisco 9 p.m. BSAZ

BYU at Loyola Marymount 9 p.m. ESPNU

Arizona State at Washington 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Missouri at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN

Nebraska at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1

Georgia at LSU 6:30 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

Notre Dame at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. BTN

NBA

Nets at Wizards 5:30 p.m. TNT

Bucks at Suns 8 p.m. TNT

NFL

Honors Show 7 p.m. Ch 9

Honors Show 7 p.m. NFL

Soccer

EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool 12:45 p.m. USA

Softball

Cal Baptist at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Oklahoma State at Arizona State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

NBA

Bucks at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears & Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tubelis brothers on childhood room, neighborhood basketball and life at Arizona

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News