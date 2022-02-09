Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
William & Mary at Towson 3 p.m. CBSS
Mount St. Mary’s at Wagner 3 p.m. ESPNU
Southern Miss at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS
Iowa at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2
SC-Upstate at Longwood 5 p.m. ESPNU
San Diego State at Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. BSAZ
Pacific at Gonzaga 7 p.m. CBSS
Purdue at Michigan 7 p.m. ESPN
Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. FS1
Pepperdine at San Francisco 9 p.m. BSAZ
BYU at Loyola Marymount 9 p.m. ESPNU
Arizona State at Washington 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Michigan at Michigan State 4:30 p.m. BTN
Missouri at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN
Nebraska at Ohio State 5 p.m. FS1
Georgia at LSU 6:30 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
Notre Dame at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. BTN
NBA
Nets at Wizards 5:30 p.m. TNT
Bucks at Suns 8 p.m. TNT
NFL
Honors Show 7 p.m. Ch 9
Honors Show 7 p.m. NFL
Soccer
EPL: Leicester City at Liverpool 12:45 p.m. USA
Softball
Cal Baptist at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Oklahoma State at Arizona State 6:30 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington State 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
NBA
Bucks at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears & Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)