Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kia Tigers at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
MLB
Cubs at Pirates 10:30 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Blue Jays 3:30 p.m. MLB
Tigers at Royals 5 p.m. FS1
Athletics at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs
Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT
NCAA football
UAB at South Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Dolphins at Jaguars 5:20 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s
Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla 11:40 a.m. CBSS
Volleyball, women’s
Texas at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA Playoffs
Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL Dolphins at Jaguars 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!