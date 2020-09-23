 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kia Tigers at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

MLB

Cubs at Pirates 10:30 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Blue Jays 3:30 p.m. MLB

Tigers at Royals 5 p.m. FS1

Athletics at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Lakers vs. Nuggets, Game 4 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

UAB at South Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL Dolphins at Jaguars 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s

Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla 11:40 a.m. CBSS

Volleyball, women’s

Texas at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA Playoffs

Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 3 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 2 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL Dolphins at Jaguars 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

