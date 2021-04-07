Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
The Masters, first round Noon ESPN
MLB
Marlins-Mets or Cubs-Pirates 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies 12:10 p.m. BSAZ
Brewers-Cardinals or Mariners-Twins 1 p.m. MLB
Athletics-Astros or Angels-Blue Jays 5 p.m. MLB
NBA
Lakers at Heat 4:30 p.m. TNT
Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball
Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC
NCAA hockey
Frozen Four: Minn. St. vs. St. Cloud St. 2 p.m. ESPN2
Frozen Four: Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass 6 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, men’s
UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12A
Columbus at Real Estelí FC 5 p.m. FS1
CF Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja 7 p.m. FS1
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)