Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV THURSDAY

Golf

The Masters, first round Noon ESPN

MLB

Marlins-Mets or Cubs-Pirates 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies 12:10 p.m. BSAZ

Brewers-Cardinals or Mariners-Twins 1 p.m. MLB

Athletics-Astros or Angels-Blue Jays 5 p.m. MLB

NBA

Lakers at Heat 4:30 p.m. TNT

Suns at Clippers 7 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball

Georgia at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. SEC

NCAA hockey

Frozen Four: Minn. St. vs. St. Cloud St. 2 p.m. ESPN2

Frozen Four: Minn.-Duluth vs. UMass 6 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, men’s

UCLA at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12A

Columbus at Real Estelí FC 5 p.m. FS1

CF Monterrey at Club Atlético Pantoja 7 p.m. FS1

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

