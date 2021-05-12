Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
Missouri at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, second round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Blue Jays-Braves or Phillies-Nationals 9 a.m. MLB
Twins at White Sox 12:30 p.m. MLB
Yankees-Rays or Athletics-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Indians at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
NBA
76ers at Heat 4:30 p.m. TNT
Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ
Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. TNT
NHL
Wild at Blues 5 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Everton at Aston Villa 9:55 a.m. NBCS
RB Leipzig vs. Dortmund 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Liverpool at Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, women's
Virginia vs. Florida State 3 p.m. ESPN2
Santa Clara vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPN2
Softball
Florida vs. TBD 9 a.m. SEC
Missouri vs. TBD 11:35 a.m. SEC
Arkansas vs. TBD 2:10 p.m. SEC
Alabama vs. TBD 4:45 p.m. SEC
Washington at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N
UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)