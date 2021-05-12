 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

Missouri at Mississippi State 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, second round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Blue Jays-Braves or Phillies-Nationals 9 a.m. MLB

Twins at White Sox 12:30 p.m. MLB

Yankees-Rays or Athletics-Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Indians at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

76ers at Heat 4:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Trail Blazers at Suns 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Wild at Blues 5 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Everton at Aston Villa 9:55 a.m. NBCS

RB Leipzig vs. Dortmund 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Liverpool at Manchester United 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women's

Virginia vs. Florida State 3 p.m. ESPN2

Santa Clara vs. North Carolina 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Softball

Florida vs. TBD 9 a.m. SEC

Missouri vs. TBD 11:35 a.m. SEC

Arkansas vs. TBD 2:10 p.m. SEC

Alabama vs. TBD 4:45 p.m. SEC

Washington at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12N

UCLA at Arizona 7 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

Marlins at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

”Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News