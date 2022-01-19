 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Georgetown at Providence 3 p.m. FS1

Western Kentucky at FAU 5 p.m. CBSS

SMU at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN2

Belmont at Morehead State 5 p.m. ESPNN

Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU

Purdue at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1

USC at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. CBSS

Tulsa at Cincinnati 7 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at Butler 7 p.m. FS1

Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount 9 p.m. BSAZ

San Francisco at Gonzaga 9 p.m. CBSS

Arizona at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPNU

UCLA at Utah 9 p.m. FS1

Washington at Oregon State 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

SIU-Edwardsville at Tenn. Tech 3 p.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN

Florida at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Louisville at NC State 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Iowa at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Alabama 7 p.m. SEC

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf

European Tour, second round Midnight Golf

NBA

Suns at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Pacers at Warriors 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Avalanche at Kings 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Tennis

Australian Open, second round Noon ESPN2

Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Arizona at Stanford 9 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Stanford 9 p.m. 107.5-FM

NBA

Suns at Mavericks (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

