Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Georgetown at Providence 3 p.m. FS1
Western Kentucky at FAU 5 p.m. CBSS
SMU at Memphis 5 p.m. ESPN2
Belmont at Morehead State 5 p.m. ESPNN
Charlotte at North Texas 5 p.m. ESPNU
Purdue at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1
USC at Colorado 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Santa Clara at Saint Mary’s 7 p.m. CBSS
Tulsa at Cincinnati 7 p.m. ESPNU
UConn at Butler 7 p.m. FS1
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount 9 p.m. BSAZ
San Francisco at Gonzaga 9 p.m. CBSS
Arizona at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPNU
UCLA at Utah 9 p.m. FS1
Washington at Oregon State 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's
SIU-Edwardsville at Tenn. Tech 3 p.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Ohio State 4 p.m. BTN
Florida at Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Louisville at NC State 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Iowa at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Alabama 7 p.m. SEC
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf
European Tour, second round Midnight Golf
NBA
Suns at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Pacers at Warriors 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Avalanche at Kings 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Tennis
Australian Open, second round Noon ESPN2
Australian Open, third round 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Arizona at Stanford 9 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Stanford 9 p.m. 107.5-FM
NBA
Suns at Mavericks (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)