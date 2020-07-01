Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

Boxing Top Rank Boxing 5 p.m. ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCS

Bund.: Heidenheim at Werder Bremen 11:20 a.m. FS2

EPL: Liverpool at Manchester City 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s NWSL: Washington at North Carolina (T) 7 a.m. CBSS

Legend: (T) — taped

