Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball KBO: Doosan Bears at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at Samsung Lions 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
Boxing Top Rank Boxing 5 p.m. ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
Soccer, men’s EPL: Tottenham at Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCS
Bund.: Heidenheim at Werder Bremen 11:20 a.m. FS2
EPL: Liverpool at Manchester City 12:10 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s NWSL: Washington at North Carolina (T) 7 a.m. CBSS
Legend: (T) — taped
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!