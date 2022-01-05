 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2

UT-Martin at Tennessee State 5 p.m. ESPNN

New Hampshire at Vermont 5 p.m. ESPNU

Ohio State at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1

UAB at North Texas 6 p.m. CBSS

Washington State at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN2

Iowa at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1

SMU at Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Washington at Utah 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Louisiana Tech at UTEP 8 p.m. CBSS

USC at California 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Penn State at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC

Northwestern at Iowa 6 p.m. BTN

Arkansas at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

NBA

Celtics at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ

Clippers at Suns 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Wild at Bruins 5 p.m. ESPN

Skating

U.S. Championships 3 p.m. USA

Speed Skating U.S. Olympic trials 5 p.m. USA

U.S. Championships 6:30 p.m. USA

Soccer, men's

Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan 10:30 a.m. CBSS

Serie A: Napoli at Juventus 12:45 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA

Clippers at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Adia Barnes on dealing with Arizona’s COVID-19 outbreak, staying ready and Aari McDonald’s Ring of Honor ceremony

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News