Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Maryland at Illinois 5 p.m. ESPN2
UT-Martin at Tennessee State 5 p.m. ESPNN
New Hampshire at Vermont 5 p.m. ESPNU
Ohio State at Indiana 5 p.m. FS1
UAB at North Texas 6 p.m. CBSS
Washington State at Colorado 7 p.m. ESPN2
Iowa at Wisconsin 7 p.m. FS1
SMU at Cincinnati 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Washington at Utah 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Louisiana Tech at UTEP 8 p.m. CBSS
USC at California 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Penn State at Maryland 4 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Tennessee 4:30 p.m. SEC
Northwestern at Iowa 6 p.m. BTN
Arkansas at Vanderbilt 6:30 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
NBA
Celtics at Knicks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers at Suns 8 p.m. BSAZ
Clippers at Suns 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Wild at Bruins 5 p.m. ESPN
Skating
U.S. Championships 3 p.m. USA
Speed Skating U.S. Olympic trials 5 p.m. USA
U.S. Championships 6:30 p.m. USA
Soccer, men's
Serie A: AS Roma at AC Milan 10:30 a.m. CBSS
Serie A: Napoli at Juventus 12:45 p.m. CBSS
RADIO THURSDAY
NBA
Clippers at Suns 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to COVID-19 protocols
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)