agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

West Virginia at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. ESPN

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State 4 p.m. FS1

Ball State at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Penn State at Purdue 5 p.m. Ch 11

Alabama A&M at UAB 5 p.m. CBSS

Louisiana Tech at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU

New Mexico State at Minnesota 6 p.m. BTN

NAU at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Cal Poly at Fresno State 7 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

United States vs. Hungary 7 a.m. NHL

Canada vs. Sweden 11 a.m. NHL

MLB

Mariners at Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers-Mets or Athletics-Nationals 1 p.m. MLB

Rangers-Red Sox or Rockies-Braves 4 p.m. MLB

Brewers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Teams TBA 7 p.m. MLB

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. United at Leicester City Noon USA

UC Davis at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, second round 3 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

NAU at Arizona State 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

