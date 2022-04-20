 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Missouri at LSU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 3:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees-Tigers or White Sox-Guardians 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Nationals 1 p.m. BSAZ

Cardinals-Marlins or Pirates-Cubs 3:30 p.m. MLB

Rangers-Mariners or TBA 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies at Timberwolves, Game 3 4:30 p.m. TNT

Mavericks at Jazz, Game 3 6 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Nuggets, Game 3 7 p.m. TNT

NHL

Maple Leafs at Lightning 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

EPL: Southampton at Burnley Noon USA

Softball, NCAA

Clemson at Florida State 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA Playoffs

Grizzlies at T-wolves, Game 3 (JIP) 6 p.m. TNT

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

