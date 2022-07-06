 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Bowling

PBA Carter Division finals 5 p.m. FS1

Cycling

Tour de France Stage 6 5 a.m. USA

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 5:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Royals at Astros 11 a.m. MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

NBA Summer League

Thunder vs. 76ers 3 p.m. NBA

Grizzlies at Jazz 5 p.m. NBA

Rockets vs. Magic 7 p.m. ESPN

Trail Blazers vs. Pistons 9 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

Norway vs. Northern Ireland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Wimbledon, women’s semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN

WNBA

Liberty at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ+

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

