Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Bowling
PBA Carter Division finals 5 p.m. FS1
Cycling
Tour de France Stage 6 5 a.m. USA
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 5:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Royals at Astros 11 a.m. MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
NBA Summer League
Thunder vs. 76ers 3 p.m. NBA
Grizzlies at Jazz 5 p.m. NBA
Rockets vs. Magic 7 p.m. ESPN
Trail Blazers vs. Pistons 9 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
Norway vs. Northern Ireland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Wimbledon, women’s semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN
WNBA
Liberty at Mercury 7 p.m. BSAZ+
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)