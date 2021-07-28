 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf

MLB

Braves-Mets or Nationals-Phillies 9 a.m. MLB

Dodgers-Giants or Reds-Cubs 12:30 p.m. MLB

Blue Jays-Red Sox or Brewers-Pirates 4 p.m. MLB

Rockies-Padres or A’s-Angels 7 p.m. MLB

NBA

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. Ch 9

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. ESPN

Draft, Rounds 1-2 5 p.m. NBA

Draft, Round 2 8 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

See complete schedule, C2

Soccer, men's

Gold Cup: Qatar at United States 4:30 p.m. FS1

Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Canada 7 p.m. FS1

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA

Draft (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears at Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP — joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the Houston Texans be the worst team in the NFL at the end of the season?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News