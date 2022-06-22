Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball, NCAA
CWS: Mississippi vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round (T) 7:30 p.m. Golf
MLB
Giants at Braves 9 a.m. MLB
Cardinals at Brewers 12:30 p.m. MLB
Astros-Yankees or Orioles-White Sox 4 p.m. MLB
NBA
Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. Ch 9
Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. ESPN
Draft, Round 2 8 p.m. ESPN
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPNU
Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPNU
WNBA
Mercury at Lynx 5 p.m. BSAZ
Fever at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS
Mystics at Storm 7 p.m. CBSS
RADIO THURSDAY
NBA
Draft, Round 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) - tape delay
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)