agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

CWS: Mississippi vs. Arkansas 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, first round (T) 7:30 p.m. Golf

MLB

Giants at Braves 9 a.m. MLB

Cardinals at Brewers 12:30 p.m. MLB

Astros-Yankees or Orioles-White Sox 4 p.m. MLB

NBA

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. Ch 9

Draft, Round 1 5 p.m. ESPN

Draft, Round 2 8 p.m. ESPN

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 4 p.m. ESPNU

Athletes Unlimited 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Mercury at Lynx 5 p.m. BSAZ

Fever at Wings 5 p.m. CBSS

Mystics at Storm 7 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA

Draft, Round 1 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) - tape delay

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

