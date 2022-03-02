Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Michigan State at Ohio State 5 p.m. ESPN
Temple at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2
Cincinnati at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU
Penn State at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1
Rice at UTEP 7 p.m. CBSS
Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2
Memphis at South Florida 7 p.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Michigan 7 p.m. FS1
Fresno State at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSS
UC Riverside at CS Fullerton 9 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon State at Washington State 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Virginia Tech vs. Clemson 9 a.m. BSAZ+
Purdue vs. Michigan State 9:30 a.m. BTN
Missouri vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Boston College vs. Florida State Noon BSAZ
Indiana vs. Rutgers Noon BTN
Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. BSAZ+
Arizona vs. Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Florida vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
Santa Clara vs. Pacific 3:30 p.m. BSAZ+
Stanford vs. Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Minnesota vs. Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN
Mississippi State vs. Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC
Nebraska vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN
Oregon vs. UCLA/USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Georgia vs. Auburn 7:30 p.m. SEC
Washington State vs. Cal/Utah 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 7:30 p.m. Golf
NBA
Grizzlies at Celtics 5:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers at Clippers 8 p.m. TNT
NFL
Scouting combine 2 p.m. NFL
NHL
Avalanche at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Bruins at Golden Knights 7 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
U-17: Peru vs. Colombia 11:50 a.m. FS2
U-17: Ecuador vs. Uruguay 2:20 p.m. FS2
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM
Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's
Arizona vs. Colorado 1 p.m. 1400-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
