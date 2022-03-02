 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Michigan State at Ohio State 5 p.m. ESPN

Temple at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN2

Cincinnati at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Penn State at Illinois 5 p.m. FS1

Rice at UTEP 7 p.m. CBSS

Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. ESPN2

Memphis at South Florida 7 p.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Michigan 7 p.m. FS1

Fresno State at San Diego State 9 p.m. CBSS

UC Riverside at CS Fullerton 9 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Washington State 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Virginia Tech vs. Clemson 9 a.m. BSAZ+

Purdue vs. Michigan State 9:30 a.m. BTN

Missouri vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Boston College vs. Florida State Noon BSAZ

Indiana vs. Rutgers Noon BTN

Pepperdine vs. Loyola Marymount 1 p.m. BSAZ+

Arizona vs. Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Florida vs. Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC

Santa Clara vs. Pacific 3:30 p.m. BSAZ+

Stanford vs. Oregon State 3:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Minnesota vs. Northwestern 4:30 p.m. BTN

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky 5 p.m. SEC

Nebraska vs. Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

Oregon vs. UCLA/USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia vs. Auburn 7:30 p.m. SEC

Washington State vs. Cal/Utah 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 7:30 p.m. Golf

NBA

Grizzlies at Celtics 5:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers at Clippers 8 p.m. TNT

NFL

Scouting combine 2 p.m. NFL

NHL

Avalanche at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Bruins at Golden Knights 7 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

U-17: Peru vs. Colombia 11:50 a.m. FS2

U-17: Ecuador vs. Uruguay 2:20 p.m. FS2

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. 1290-AM

Stanford at Arizona 7 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's

Arizona vs. Colorado 1 p.m. 1400-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics torch relay starts

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News