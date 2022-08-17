 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

U.S. Men’s Amateur, round of 32 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Little League World Series

Taiwan vs. Italy 10 a.m. ESPN

Iowa vs. Indiana Noon ESPN

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ESPN

Texas vs. Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Dodgers-Brewers or Athletics-Rangers 11 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Giants 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Blue Jays at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Bears at Seahawks 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Liga MX: Leon at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Weber State at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12N

USC at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN

Florida State at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

New Mexico State at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Iowa at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA Playoffs

Wings at Sun, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPNU

Mystics at Storm, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Giants 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

