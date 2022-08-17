Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
U.S. Men’s Amateur, round of 32 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
Little League World Series
Taiwan vs. Italy 10 a.m. ESPN
Iowa vs. Indiana Noon ESPN
Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ESPN
Texas vs. Pennsylvania 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB
Dodgers-Brewers or Athletics-Rangers 11 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Blue Jays at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB
People are also reading…
NFL preseason
Bears at Seahawks 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Liga MX: Leon at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Weber State at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12N
USC at Purdue 4 p.m. BTN
Florida State at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
New Mexico State at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Iowa at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA Playoffs
Wings at Sun, Game 1 5 p.m. ESPNU
Mystics at Storm, Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB
D-backs at Giants 12:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)