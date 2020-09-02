 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: SK Wyverns at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 6 3:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, first round 3 a.m. Golf

European Tour, first round 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

MLB

Cubs at Pirates 10:30 a.m. MLB

Nationals at Phillies 1 p.m. MLB

Padres at Angels 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB

NBA Playoffs

Raptors vs. Celtics, Game 3 3:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers vs. Nuggets, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT

NCAA football

South Alabama at Southern Miss 6 p.m. CBSS

NHL Playoffs

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 6 4 p.m. NBCS

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 6 6:45 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

UEFA Nations: Germany vs. Spain 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

U.S. Open, second round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, second round 4 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, second round 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA

Atlanta vs. New York 3:30 p.m. CBSS

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB

D-backs at Dodgers 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

