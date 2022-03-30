 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

Auburn at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN

Basketball, men's

NIT final: Xavier vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN

Slam Dunk, 3-Point Championships 6 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf

MLB spring training

Yankees vs. Phillies 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs vs. Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ

Dodgers vs. Rangers 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Bucks at Nets 4:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers at Jazz 7 p.m. TNT

Tennis

Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN

Miami Open 4 p.m. TEN

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

NIT final: Xavier vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

