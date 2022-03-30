Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
Auburn at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN
Basketball, men's
NIT final: Xavier vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN
Slam Dunk, 3-Point Championships 6 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 4 p.m. Golf
MLB spring training
Yankees vs. Phillies 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs vs. Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ
Dodgers vs. Rangers 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Bucks at Nets 4:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers at Jazz 7 p.m. TNT
Tennis
Miami Open 10 a.m. TEN
Miami Open 4 p.m. TEN
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
NIT final: Xavier vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)