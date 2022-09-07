Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB
Nationals at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB
Giants at Brewers, Game 1 1 p.m. MLB
Giants at Brewers, Game 2 4 p.m. MLB
White Sox at Athletics (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB
NFL
Bills at Rams 5:15 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, women's
Stanford at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Santa Clara at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA
Sun at Sky, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL
Bills at Rams 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)