Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB

Nationals at Cardinals 10 a.m. MLB

Giants at Brewers, Game 1 1 p.m. MLB

Giants at Brewers, Game 2 4 p.m. MLB

White Sox at Athletics (JIP) 7 p.m. MLB

NFL

Bills at Rams 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, women's

Stanford at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Santa Clara at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN

WNBA

Sun at Sky, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Bills at Rams 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)

