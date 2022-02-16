 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Minnesota at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Towson at UNC-Wilmington 4 p.m. CBSS

Michigan at Iowa 5 p.m. ESPN

Wichita State at Cincinnati 5 p.m. ESPN2

Austin Peay at Murray State 5 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Charlotte at Western Kentucky 6 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at Arizona State 7 p.m. ESPN

UCF at Houston 7 p.m. ESPN2

Longwood at High Point 7 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at California 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Creighton at DePaul 8 p.m. CBSS

Utah at Stanford 9 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at UCLA 9 p.m. FS1

Washington at USC 9:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Nevada at San Jose State 10 p.m. CBSS

Basketball, women's

Louisville at North Carolina 4 p.m. BSAZ

Northwestern at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Auburn at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

Wake Forest at NC State 6 p.m. BSAZ

Ohio State at Maryland 6 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Mississippi 7 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

NBA

76ers at Bucks 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Kraken at Jets 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Colorado at Comunicaciones 4:50 p.m. FS2

Seattle FC at CD Motagua 6:50 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women's

Czech Republic at United States 9 p.m. ESPN

Softball

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee 8 a.m. ESPNU

Texas Tech vs. Auburn 10:30 a.m. SEC

UCF vs. Wisconsin 11 a.m. ESPNU

Tennessee vs. Florida State 2 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Oregon State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. 1290-AM

Oregon State at Arizona 5:30 p.m. 107.5-FM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

