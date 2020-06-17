Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

Golf PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish)

