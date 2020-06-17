Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball KBO: KT Wiz at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
Golf PGA Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish)
