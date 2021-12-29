 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Maine at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN

Brown at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

Michigan at UCF 5 p.m. ESPN2

ETSU at Chattanooga 5 p.m. ESPNU

Marshall at Louisiana Tech 7 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Nebraska at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN

South Carolina at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC

Football, NCAA

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina 9:30 a.m. ESPN

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue 1 p.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State 5 p.m. ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin 8:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA

76ers at Nets 5 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Nuggets 7:30 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men's

EPL: Burnley at Manchester United 1:10 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue 1 p.m. ESPN

Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State 5 p.m. ESPN

TV FRIDAY

Basketball, men's

High Point at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC

Basketball, women's

Ohio State at Michigan 10 a.m. BTN

Northwestern at Minnesota Noon BTN

Football

Gator Bowl: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest 9 a.m. ESPN

Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati 1:40 p.m. ESPN

Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan 5:40 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Suns at Celtics 11 a.m. BSAZ

Trail Blazers at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

TV SATURDAY

Basketball, men's

Memphis at Wichita State 10 a.m. Ch 13

West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. ESPNU

Creighton at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1

Villanova at Seton Hall Noon Ch 13

Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech Noon CBSS

Baylor at Iowa State Noon ESPNU

Providence at DePaul Noon FS1

San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. Ch 13

Boise State at Wyoming 2 p.m. CBSS

Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

Butler at UConn 2 p.m. FS1

Chicago State at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ

Wake Forest at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU

San Diego at Santa Clara 6 p.m. BSAZ

New Mexico at Nevada 7 p.m. FS1

Utah at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Football, NCAA

Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2

Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 9

Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State 11 a.m. ESPN

Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State 3 p.m. ESPN

Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi 6:45 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Pelicans at Bucks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Warriors at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Blues at Wild 5 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: Tottenham at Watford 8 a.m. USA

EPL: West Ham at Crystal Palace 10:30 a.m. USA

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

St. Bonaventure at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS

Michigan State at Northwestern Noon BTN

Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

UCF at SMU Noon ESPNU

Indiana at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

Illinois at Minnesota 4 p.m. BTN

California at Stanford; 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's

Tennessee at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Stanford at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Georgia at Florida 1 p.m. SEC

Auburn at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

NBA

Pacers at Cavaliers 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Hornets 5 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Teams TBA 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Bengals 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cardinals at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Vikings at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL sent Tom Brady a message after his tablet-tossing meltdown

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News