Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Maine at Rutgers 11 a.m. BTN
Brown at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
Michigan at UCF 5 p.m. ESPN2
ETSU at Chattanooga 5 p.m. ESPNU
Marshall at Louisiana Tech 7 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at Oregon State 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women's
Nebraska at Michigan State 1 p.m. BTN
South Carolina at Missouri 5 p.m. SEC
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M 7 p.m. SEC
Football, NCAA
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: North Carolina vs. South Carolina 9:30 a.m. ESPN
Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs. Purdue 1 p.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State 5 p.m. ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl: Arizona State vs. Wisconsin 8:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA
76ers at Nets 5 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Nuggets 7:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
EPL: Burnley at Manchester United 1:10 p.m. NBCS
TV FRIDAY
Basketball, men's
High Point at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Basketball, women's
Ohio State at Michigan 10 a.m. BTN
Northwestern at Minnesota Noon BTN
Football
Gator Bowl: Rutgers vs. Wake Forest 9 a.m. ESPN
Sun Bowl: Washington State vs. Central Michigan 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs. Cincinnati 1:40 p.m. ESPN
Orange Bowl: Georgia vs. Michigan 5:40 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Suns at Celtics 11 a.m. BSAZ
Trail Blazers at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA
TV SATURDAY
Basketball, men's
Memphis at Wichita State 10 a.m. Ch 13
West Virginia at Texas 10 a.m. ESPNU
Creighton at Marquette 10 a.m. FS1
Villanova at Seton Hall Noon Ch 13
Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech Noon CBSS
Baylor at Iowa State Noon ESPNU
Providence at DePaul Noon FS1
San Diego State at UNLV 2 p.m. Ch 13
Boise State at Wyoming 2 p.m. CBSS
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU
Butler at UConn 2 p.m. FS1
Chicago State at New Mexico State 4 p.m. BSAZ
Wake Forest at Miami 4 p.m. ESPNU
San Diego at Santa Clara 6 p.m. BSAZ
New Mexico at Nevada 7 p.m. FS1
Utah at Oregon 8:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Football, NCAA
Outback Bowl: Penn State vs. Arkansas 10 a.m. ESPN2
Citrus Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. Ch 9
Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State 11 a.m. ESPN
Rose Bowl: Utah vs. Ohio State 3 p.m. ESPN
Sugar Bowl: Baylor vs. Mississippi 6:45 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Pelicans at Bucks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Warriors at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA
NHL
Blues at Wild 5 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Tottenham at Watford 8 a.m. USA
EPL: West Ham at Crystal Palace 10:30 a.m. USA
TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
St. Bonaventure at Dayton 10 a.m. CBSS
Michigan State at Northwestern Noon BTN
Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
UCF at SMU Noon ESPNU
Indiana at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN
Illinois at Minnesota 4 p.m. BTN
California at Stanford; 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Ohio State at Nebraska 6 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's
Tennessee at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
Stanford at Washington State 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Georgia at Florida 1 p.m. SEC
Auburn at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
NBA
Pacers at Cavaliers 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Hornets 5 p.m. BSAZ
NFL
Teams TBA 11 a.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Bengals 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cardinals at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Vikings at Packers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Stars at Coyotes 6 p.m. BSAZ+
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)