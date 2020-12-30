Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s
Utah State at Air Force 2 p.m. CBSS
Minnesota at Wisconsin 2;30 p.m. BTN
BYU at Pepperdine 3 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2
Utah at UCLA 5 p.m. FS1
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Colorado at USC 7 p.m. ESPN2
Nevada at New Mexico 7 p.m. FS1
California at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Basketball, women’s
Maryland at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN
Northwestern at Nebraska Noon BTN
Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SEC
Football bowls
Armed Forces: Miss. State vs. Tulsa 10 a.m. ESPN
Arizona: Ball State vs. San Jose State Noon Ch 13
Liberty: West Virginia vs. Army 2 p.m. ESPN
NBA
76ers at Magic 4:30 p.m. NBA
Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ
Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men’s
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 1290-AM
Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 107.5-FM
Football bowls
Liberty: West Virginia vs. Army 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)