Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

Utah State at Air Force 2 p.m. CBSS

Minnesota at Wisconsin 2;30 p.m. BTN

BYU at Pepperdine 3 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Michigan at Maryland 5 p.m. ESPN2

Utah at UCLA 5 p.m. FS1

Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Colorado at USC 7 p.m. ESPN2

Nevada at New Mexico 7 p.m. FS1

California at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women’s

Maryland at Penn State 10 a.m. BTN

Northwestern at Nebraska Noon BTN

Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at Kentucky 6:30 p.m. SEC

Football bowls

Armed Forces: Miss. State vs. Tulsa 10 a.m. ESPN

Arizona: Ball State vs. San Jose State Noon Ch 13

Liberty: West Virginia vs. Army 2 p.m. ESPN

NBA

76ers at Magic 4:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Jazz 7 p.m. FSAZ

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s

Arizona at Washington 6 p.m. 1290-AM

Football bowls

Liberty: West Virginia vs. Army 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

