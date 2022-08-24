 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

Hockey, women's

Japan vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL

Finland vs. Canada 10 a.m. NHL

Little League World Series

International semifinal Noon ESPN

United States semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB

Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Blue Jays at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB

NFL preseason

Packers at Chiefs 5 p.m. NFL

49ers at Texans 5:15 p.m. APV

Soccer, men's

New Hampshire at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPNU

Rhode Island at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN

UC Irvine at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

West Virginia at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN

U-20: Spain vs. Netherlands 3:25 p.m. FS1

Cal State Northridge at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Duke at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

U-20: Brazil vs. Japan 6:50 p.m. FS1

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

