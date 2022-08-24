Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf
European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 6:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
Hockey, women's
Japan vs. United States 6 a.m. NHL
Finland vs. Canada 10 a.m. NHL
Little League World Series
International semifinal Noon ESPN
United States semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB
Cardinals at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Blue Jays at Red Sox 4 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB
NFL preseason
Packers at Chiefs 5 p.m. NFL
49ers at Texans 5:15 p.m. APV
Soccer, men's
New Hampshire at Maryland 3 p.m. ESPNU
Rhode Island at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN
UC Irvine at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
West Virginia at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN
U-20: Spain vs. Netherlands 3:25 p.m. FS1
Cal State Northridge at UCLA 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Duke at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
U-20: Brazil vs. Japan 6:50 p.m. FS1
RADIO THURSDAY
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)