Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Golf European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs Reds at Braves, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN

Marlins at Cubs, Game 2 11 a.m. Ch 9

White Sox at Athletics, Game 3 Noon ESPN

Cardinals at Padres, Game 2 2 p.m. ESPN2

Yankees at Indians, Game 3 (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN

Brewers at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL Broncos at Jets 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s UEFA group stage draw 8 a.m. CBSS

Tennis French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN

French Open, third round 2 a.m. (Fri.) TEN

Volleyball, women’s Kansas State at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL Broncos at Jets 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

