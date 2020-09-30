Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Golf European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs Reds at Braves, Game 2 9 a.m. ESPN
Marlins at Cubs, Game 2 11 a.m. Ch 9
White Sox at Athletics, Game 3 Noon ESPN
Cardinals at Padres, Game 2 2 p.m. ESPN2
Yankees at Indians, Game 3 (if nec.) 4 p.m. ESPN
Brewers at Dodgers, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN
NFL Broncos at Jets 5:20 p.m. NFL
Soccer, men’s UEFA group stage draw 8 a.m. CBSS
Tennis French Open, second round 2 a.m. TEN
French Open, third round 2 a.m. (Fri.) TEN
Volleyball, women’s Kansas State at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL Broncos at Jets 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)
