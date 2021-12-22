 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Liberty vs. Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN2

Northern Iowa vs. Wyoming 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Butler at St. John’s 4:30 p.m. FS1

George Mason at Wisconsin 5 p.m. BTN

BYU vs. Vanderbilt/Hawaii 8 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida vs. Vanderbilt/Hawaii 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Football, NCAA

Frisco Classic: North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Florida 5 p.m. ESPN

Hockey, men's

Juniors: United States vs. Finland Noon NHL

Juniors: Russia at Canada 5 p.m. NHL

NBA

Bucks at Mavericks 6:30 p.m. NBA

Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

49ers at Titans 6:20 p.m. NFL

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA

Thunder at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

49ers at Titans 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

