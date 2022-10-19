 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

Virginia at Georgia Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Troy at South Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

ALCS: Yankees at Astros, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS

NBA

Bucks at 76ers 4:30 p.m. TNT

Clippers at Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

NFL

People are also reading…

Saints at Cardinals 5:15 p.m. APV

NHL

Coyotes at Canadiens 4 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham 11:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Cincinnati at Philadelphia 5 p.m. FS1

MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 7:30 p.m. FS1

California at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's NCAA

Rutgers at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN

Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

USC at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Playoffs

ALCS: Yankees at Astros, Game 2 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Saints at Cardinals 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Saints at Cardinals 5:15 p.m. 1450-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Old Timers bond over baseball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News