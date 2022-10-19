Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Football, NCAA
Virginia at Georgia Tech 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Troy at South Alabama 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
ALCS: Yankees at Astros, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS
NBA
Bucks at 76ers 4:30 p.m. TNT
Clippers at Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
NFL
Saints at Cardinals 5:15 p.m. APV
NHL
Coyotes at Canadiens 4 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham 11:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Cincinnati at Philadelphia 5 p.m. FS1
MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC 7:30 p.m. FS1
California at UCLA 7:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's NCAA
Rutgers at Michigan 4 p.m. BTN
Kentucky at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
USC at Utah 5 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO THURSDAY
MLB Playoffs
ALCS: Yankees at Astros, Game 2 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Saints at Cardinals 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Saints at Cardinals 5:15 p.m. 1450-AM
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)