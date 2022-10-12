 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

Temple at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN

Baylor at West Virginia 4 p.m. FS1

Morgan State at NC Central 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, second round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Mariners at Astros, Game 2 12:30 p.m. TBS

Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 4:30 p.m. TBS

NBA preseason

Grizzlies at Pistons 4 p.m. NBA

NFL

Commanders at Bears 5:15 p.m. APV

NHL

Coyotes at Penguins 4 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, women's NCAA

Wisconsin at Penn State 3 p.m. BTN

Mississippi State at Mississippi 4 p.m. SEC

Purdue at Iowa 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO THURSDAY

MLB Playoffs

Guardians at Yankees, Game 2 4:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Commanders at Bears 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

