Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Chico State at UCLA, exhibition 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Football

Georgia State at Louisiana 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Delaware State at Morgan State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Hockey, men's

Holy Cross at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCS

NBA

Celtics at Heat 4:30 p.m. NBA

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. BSAZ

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. NBA

NFL

Jets at Colts 5:20 p.m. Ch 11

Jets at Colts 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, women's

Iowa at Rutgers 10:30 a.m. BTN

Purdue vs. Michigan 1 p.m. BTN

Auburn vs. Arkansas 3 p.m. SEC

Mississippi vs. Tennessee 5:30 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's

Kansas at West Virginia 3 p.m. ESPNU

Minnesota at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Nebraska at Illinois 7 p.m. BTN

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA

Rockets at Suns 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Jets at Colts 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

