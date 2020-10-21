 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kia Tigers at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

NCAA football

Arkansas State at Appalachian State 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Giants at Eagles 5:20 p.m. Ch 11

Giants at Eagles 5:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women’s

Wake Forest at Florida State 2 p.m. FSAZ

Texas A&M at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC

Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPNU

Missouri at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Giants at Eagles 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

