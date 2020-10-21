Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kia Tigers at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, first round 3:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf
NCAA football
Arkansas State at Appalachian State 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL
Giants at Eagles 5:20 p.m. Ch 11
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Portland at Seattle 7:30 p.m. FS1
Volleyball, women’s
Wake Forest at Florida State 2 p.m. FSAZ
Texas A&M at Mississippi 4:30 p.m. SEC
Florida at Auburn 5 p.m. ESPNU
Missouri at Alabama 6:30 p.m. SEC
RADIO THURSDAY
NFL
Giants at Eagles 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
