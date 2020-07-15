Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO: NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
Boxing
Top Rank 5 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11:30 a.m. Golf
Soccer, men’s
MLS: Atlanta vs. FC Cincinnati 6 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Sheffield United at Leicester City 9:55 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Genoa at Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Manchester United at Crystal Palace 12:10 a.m. NBCS
MLS: D.C. United vs. New England 5 p.m. FS1
USL: Phoenix Rising FC at Orange County 6 p.m. ESPN2
MLS: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. FS1
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
