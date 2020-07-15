Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at Kiwoom Heroes 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Doosan Bears at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

Boxing

Top Rank 5 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11:30 a.m. Golf

Soccer, men’s

MLS: Atlanta vs. FC Cincinnati 6 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Sheffield United at Leicester City 9:55 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Genoa at Torino 10:25 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Manchester United at Crystal Palace 12:10 a.m. NBCS

MLS: D.C. United vs. New England 5 p.m. FS1

USL: Phoenix Rising FC at Orange County 6 p.m. ESPN2

MLS: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls 7:30 p.m. FS1

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

