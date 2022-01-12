Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Stanford at Washington State 3 p.m. ESPNU
Seton Hall at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1
Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. CBSS
Ohio State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. ESPN2
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop 5 p.m. ESPNU
Butler at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS1
Tarleton State at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ
Rice at Western Kentucky 7 p.m. CBSS
Georgia State at South Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN2
SIU-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois 7 p.m. ESPNU
Indiana at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1
Oregon at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine 9 p.m. BSAZ
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco 9 p.m. CBSS
BYU at Gonzaga 9 p.m. ESPN2
Oregon State at USC 9 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
Auburn at Florida 3 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN
Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC
Michigan at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN
Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC
Arizona at Oregon State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Golf
PGA Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf
NBA
Warriors at Bucks 5:30 p.m. TNT
Trail Blazers at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT
NHL
Flyers at Bruins 5 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, men's
Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao 11:55 a.m. ESPN2
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's
Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m. 1290-AM
Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m. 107.5-FM
Basketball, women's
Arizona at Oregon State 8 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Trail Blazers at Nuggets 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)