Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Stanford at Washington State 3 p.m. ESPNU

Seton Hall at DePaul 3 p.m. FS1

Southern Miss at Louisiana Tech 5 p.m. CBSS

Ohio State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. ESPN2

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop 5 p.m. ESPNU

Butler at Georgetown 5 p.m. FS1

Tarleton State at New Mexico State 7 p.m. BSAZ

Rice at Western Kentucky 7 p.m. CBSS

Georgia State at South Alabama 7 p.m. ESPN2

SIU-Edwardsville at Eastern Illinois 7 p.m. ESPNU

Indiana at Iowa 7 p.m. FS1

Oregon at UCLA 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Saint Mary’s at Pepperdine 9 p.m. BSAZ

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco 9 p.m. CBSS

BYU at Gonzaga 9 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at USC 9 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

Auburn at Florida 3 p.m. SEC

Nebraska at Indiana 4 p.m. BTN

Texas A&M at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

Michigan at Penn State 6 p.m. BTN

Tennessee at Vanderbilt 7 p.m. SEC

Arizona at Oregon State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, first round 5 p.m. Golf

NBA

Warriors at Bucks 5:30 p.m. TNT

Trail Blazers at Nuggets 8 p.m. TNT

NHL

Flyers at Bruins 5 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao 11:55 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's

Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m. 1290-AM

Colorado at Arizona 9 p.m. 107.5-FM

Basketball, women's

Arizona at Oregon State 8 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Trail Blazers at Nuggets 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

