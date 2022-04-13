 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball, NCAA

Kentucky at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Mississippi State 5 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics

NCAA Championships, Day 1 10 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA Championships, Day 1 3 p.m. ESPN2

MLB

Jays-Yankees or Angels-Rangers 4 p.m. MLB

NHL

Wild at Stars 5 p.m. ESPN

Coyotes at Canucks 7 p.m. BSAZ

People are also reading…

Softball, NCAA

Stanford at California 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Mississippi State at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Oregon at Arizona 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Washington 5 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO THURSDAY

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News