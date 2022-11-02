Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Football, NCAA
UTEP at Rice 4 p.m. CBSS
Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
LPGA Tour, second round 8 p.m. Golf
MLB
World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11
NBA
Nuggets at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA
NFL
People are also reading…
Eagles at Texans 5:15 p.m. APV
NHL
Stars at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men's
UCLA at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
Nebraska vs. Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN
Penn State vs. Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN
Georgia vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC
Vanderbilt vs. Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC
Volleyball, women's
Wisconsin at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN
RADIO THURSDAY
Basketball, men's NCAA
Arizona Preview Special 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
MLB
World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 5 (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Eagles at Texans 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)