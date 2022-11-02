 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Football, NCAA

UTEP at Rice 4 p.m. CBSS

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

LPGA Tour, second round 8 p.m. Golf

MLB

World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Nuggets at Thunder 5 p.m. NBA

NFL

Eagles at Texans 5:15 p.m. APV

NHL

Stars at Coyotes 7 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men's

UCLA at Washington 8 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Nebraska vs. Michigan State 11 a.m. BTN

Penn State vs. Northwestern 1:30 p.m. BTN

Georgia vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. SEC

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama 5:30 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's

Wisconsin at Illinois 5 p.m. BTN

RADIO THURSDAY

Basketball, men's NCAA

Arizona Preview Special 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

MLB

World Series: Astros at Phillies, Game 5 (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Eagles at Texans 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: APV is Amazon Prime Video BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

