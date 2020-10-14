 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Rays vs. Astros, Game 5 2 p.m. TBS

Dodgers vs. Braves, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11, FS1

NCAA football

Georgia State at Arkansas State 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Volleyball, women’s

TCU at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

