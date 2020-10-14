Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball
KBO: Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. ESPN2
KBO: Lotte Giants at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Rays vs. Astros, Game 5 2 p.m. TBS
Dodgers vs. Braves, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 11, FS1
NCAA football
Georgia State at Arkansas State 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Volleyball, women’s
TCU at West Virginia 4 p.m. ESPNU
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
