 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball

KBO: NC Dinos at Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. ESPN2

KBO: LG Twins at SK Wyverns 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, first round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 9 a.m. Golf

NCAA football

South Alabama at Georgia Southern 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Colorado State at Fresno State 7 p.m. CBSS

NFL

Falcons at Panthers 5:20 p.m. Ch 11

Falcons at Panthers 5:20 p.m. NFL

Volleyball, women’s

West Virginia at Baylor 4 p.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Missouri 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL

Falcons at Panthers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tucson racing champion makes last-minute decision to return to the track

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News