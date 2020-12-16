 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Basketball, men’s Creighton at St. John’s 3 p.m. FS1

Kansas at Texas Tech 5 p.m. ESPN

San Francisco at Oregon 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Seton Hall at Marquette 7 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s Northwestern at Purdue 5 p.m. BTN

Temple at South Carolina 5 p.m. SEC

Boxing Ring City USA 7 p.m. NBCS

Golf LPGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

NBA preseason Warriors at Kings 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 11

Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. NFL

Soccer, men’s EPL: Burnley at Aston Villa 10:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester City at Sheffield United 12:55 p.m. NBCS

RADIO THURSDAY

NFL Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

