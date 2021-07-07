Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 12 4:30 a.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf
Champions Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
MLB
Dodgers at Marlins 9 a.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ
Yankees at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 2 6 p.m. Ch 9
Tennis
Wimbledon, women’s semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN
RADIO THURSDAY
NBA
Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 2 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Talk
“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)