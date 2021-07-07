 Skip to main content
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 12 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, first round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round Noon Golf

Champions Tour, first round 3 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

MLB

Dodgers at Marlins 9 a.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 12:30 p.m. BSAZ

Yankees at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 2 6 p.m. Ch 9

Tennis

Wimbledon, women’s semifinals 5 a.m. ESPN

RADIO THURSDAY

NBA

Finals: Bucks at Suns, Game 2 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Talk

“Spears and Ali” 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

