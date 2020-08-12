Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball KBO: Kia Tigers at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
Golf LPGA Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur, round of 16 4 p.m. Golf
MLB Nationals at Mets 10 a.m. MLB
Orioles at Phillies 1 p.m. ESPN
Brewers at Cubs 4 p.m. Ch 11
Padres at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Mavericks vs. Suns 1 p.m. TNT
Jazz vs. Spurs 3:30 p.m. TNT
Nets vs. Trail Blazers 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 2 Noon NBCS
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 2 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS
Flames vs. Stars, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS
WNBA Los Angeles vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN
Minnesota vs. Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
