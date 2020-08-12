You have permission to edit this article.
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY

Baseball KBO: Kia Tigers at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

Golf LPGA Tour, first round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, first round 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 11 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur, round of 16 4 p.m. Golf

MLB Nationals at Mets 10 a.m. MLB

Orioles at Phillies 1 p.m. ESPN

Brewers at Cubs 4 p.m. Ch 11

Padres at Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Mavericks vs. Suns 1 p.m. TNT

Jazz vs. Spurs 3:30 p.m. TNT

Nets vs. Trail Blazers 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs Blue Jackets vs. Lightning, Game 2 Noon NBCS

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 2 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 2 5 p.m. NBCS

Flames vs. Stars, Game 2 7:30 p.m. NBCS

WNBA Los Angeles vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN

Minnesota vs. Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

