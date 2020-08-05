You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV THURSDAY

Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. ESPN

KBO: Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN

Golf European PGA, first round 7 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Amateur, round of 16 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Twins at Nationals 10:30 a.m. MLB

Angels at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Cubs-Royals or Astros-D-backs 4 p.m. Ch 11

NBA Kings vs. Pelicans 10:30 a.m. NBA

Pacers vs. Suns 1 p.m. FSAZ

Bucks vs. Heat 1 p.m. TNT

Clippers vs. Mavericks 3:30 p.m. TNT

Lakers vs. Rockets 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Canucks vs. Wild, Game 3 11:30 a.m. NHL

Capital vs. Flyers 1 p.m. NBCS

Blues vs. Golden Knights 3:30 p.m. NHL

Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS

Jets vs. Flames, Game 4 7:30 p.m. CNBC

Soccer, men’s MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United 5 p.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1

WNBA Atlanta vs. Seattle 3 p.m. ESPN2

Connecticut vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBA

Mercury vs. Chicago 7 p.m. ESPN2

Channel guide: CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce on life in NBA 'bubble,' run-ins with stars and the experience of a lifetime
Tucson Sports

Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce on life in NBA 'bubble,' run-ins with stars and the experience of a lifetime

  • Updated

Often seen at McKale Center working a handheld camera under the south basket near the UA bench, Darrin Pierce is now operating a “slash” camera near the corner of the floor for Turner-produced NBA games in Orlando. That means he’s been put inside the same “green” bubble as NBA players and coaches, and thus is subject to the most restrictions — and the least amount of recreational opportunities.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page — Episode 4 with special guest Caitlin Lowe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News