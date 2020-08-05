Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV THURSDAY
Baseball KBO: LG Twins at Kia Tigers 2:25 a.m. ESPN
KBO: Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri.) ESPN
Golf European PGA, first round 7 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, first round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, first round 1 p.m. ESPN
U.S. Amateur, round of 16 1 p.m. Golf
MLB Twins at Nationals 10:30 a.m. MLB
Angels at Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Cubs-Royals or Astros-D-backs 4 p.m. Ch 11
NBA Kings vs. Pelicans 10:30 a.m. NBA
Pacers vs. Suns 1 p.m. FSAZ
Bucks vs. Heat 1 p.m. TNT
Clippers vs. Mavericks 3:30 p.m. TNT
Lakers vs. Rockets 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Canucks vs. Wild, Game 3 11:30 a.m. NHL
Capital vs. Flyers 1 p.m. NBCS
Blues vs. Golden Knights 3:30 p.m. NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Maple Leafs, Game 3 5 p.m. NBCS
Jets vs. Flames, Game 4 7:30 p.m. CNBC
Soccer, men’s MLS: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United 5 p.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana 7 p.m. FS1
WNBA Atlanta vs. Seattle 3 p.m. ESPN2
Connecticut vs. Dallas 5 p.m. NBA
Mercury vs. Chicago 7 p.m. ESPN2
Channel guide: CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
